Youth Pastor makes jail again after molesting three teens…his total so far is eight!

Youth Pastor get conviction for sexually molesting three more girls…What is dis in da Church?

Youth Pastor Colton Albury

NASSAU| A disgraced youth pastor was yesterday sentenced to three years in prison for indecently assaulting three girls, ages 11, 15, and 17 in 2017.

Colton Albury received the sentence as part of a plea deal after pleading guilty before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

Back in October 2022 Senior Justice Bernard Turner sentenced Albury to eight years’ imprisonment for unlawful sexual intercourse and four years in prison for indecent assault. The sentences served together and take effect from July 7, 2022.

In total for a youth pastor, who was entrusted with hundreds of young people, only eight so far Albury has been convicted for. What kind a demon was this operating inside the CHURCH in the country?

PARENTS stop leaving your children in with these wolves in sheep clothing – Yinner have been warned!

We report yinner decide!