Lyford Cay International School’s principal Dr. DAVID MINDOROFF died suddenly…

Dr David Mindorff – Principal

BP Breaking| Bahamas Press is reporting the Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) Principal Dr. David Mindorff died suddenly Thursday morning.

In a shocking notice the school wrote: We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of our beloved Principal, Dr David Mindorff.

Dr Mindorff was deeply committed to the growth and development of Lyford Cay International School (LCIS) for many years, serving as Principal since 2019.

We also mourn this tragic news with Dr Mindorff’s family, particularly Dr Michèle Mindorff, University and Upper School Counsellor, and their four sons, Nicholas, Michael, Benjamin and Jonathan, all alumni of LCIS. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and each member of our school community grieving during this sad time.

We will miss Dr Mindorff’s cheerful smile and his deep love and commitment to Lyford Cay International School and the International Baccalaureate community.