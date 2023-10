Corporal #3721 Kristian Duncombe (L) and Constable #3469 Diana Nathan (R).

NASSAU| The officers involved in viral video have been banned from the Police Force.

In a memo signed obtained by ZNS, Corporal #3721 Kristian Duncombe and Constable #3469 Diana Nathan, have both been interdicted from duty effective October 19.

The memo which was signed by Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, states both officers were in violation of the Police Force Act.