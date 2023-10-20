One Family Choreograph Section takes Monkey Bar by storm…

Good Evening Bahamas Press,

Junkanoo is known for its rivalry…right?!

But these ladies of the ONE FAMILY CHOREOGRAPH SECTION never seem to amaze the public with their presence!

The woman – in a pajama flash mob at the Monkey Bar over the weekend – captivated spectators. If you look carefully the tourists gravitated to these ladies all dressed in their nighty.

Y’all talk about everything, right? Why y’all ain’t talk about this fun?

This is it this is movement. This is BIGGER THAN BAY.

Shout One Family Junkanoo Group and COMMUNITY organization!

P.S. And I don’t even watch junkanoo!

I’m coming back to The Bahamas!