PLP rejects Gibson while FNM accepts its one nominee Ricardo Grant!

Former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson and Ricardo Grant

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning The Candidates Committee of the PLP has rejected D. SHANE GiBSON and insisted on a Grand Bahama candidate to run in the upcoming bye-election.

Some 10 candidates were vying for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat which was made vacant following the sudden death of former Cabinet Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

It is still unclear if Mr Gibson offer as an independent when Nomination Day comes. A Writ will be issued by Government House after the Governor-General Her Excellency Cynthia Mother Pratt is notified by the Speaker of a vacant seat in Parliament.

We at BP believe that notice can come any day soon and an election will be held in the said constituency sometime in November. The PLP is expected to hold a National Convention on November 9 and 10th after which the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini will have their say at the polls.

Meanwhile in the FNM, with Leader Michael Pintard looking defeated already, ratified police reservist Ricardo Grant (who abruptly left the pulpit). From what we know Grant was the only person seeking the nomination in the FNM. Pakesia Parker was not considered as she is a strong supporter of Hubert Minnis. This is not strange as former PM Minnis has already planted his Coalition of Idiots spokesman Lincoln Bain as the spoiler for Grant and the FNM.

The PLP will ratify its standard bearer in a meeting of the National General Council on Friday evening (today). It will be at that moment when the party will announce its candidate at the national headquarters.

Scores of senior members (The Real OWNERS OF THE PLP aka MAMA DEM) arrived in the capital on Thursday to do the business of approving the candidate.

We report and yinner decide!