Assemblies of God Elects Pastor Vaughan Cash as its new Superintendent…

Pastor Vaughan and Wendy Cash.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning tonight that the Assemblies of GOD has elected a new Superintendent.

At the Annual General Meeting of the Church, leaders elected Pastor Vaughan Cash as its Superintendent of the Church.

For over 25 years he served as the senior pastor of the Evangelistic Temple. It was last year during a row in the Church now former church leadership threatened to suspend his service in the ministry.

It’s a New Day in the church and today the Assemblies of GOD has a new leader. We at BP congratulate him.

