NGC of the PLP ratified Kingsley Smith for West Grand Bahama and Bimini…

Kingsley Smith

NASSAU| Members of the Progressive Liberal Party National General Council (NGC) ratified Kingsley Smith as its candidate for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini Constituency bye-election.

Smith delivered a speech following the approval of the NGC and walked down his history as a PLP. He noted that this moment suggests a feeling of being “called to service of the people” and that the ability to bring change in his community is now his focus.

Scores of Party supporters inside and outside jammed PLP HQ to lend their voice to the selection.

In a short statement the following statement was released by the Party Chairman:

“Tonight the PLP through its Leader Philip Davis offered the party’s nomination in the bye-election to fill the vacancy left by the untimely death of the Hon Obie Wilchcombe to Kingsley Smith 50 years old and an Attorney from West Grand Bahama. He has significant ties to the Bimini community. He works as the Chief Passport Officer.

“Mr Smith accepted the offer of the leader.

“Mr Davis said that Mr Smith is from a new generation of leaders in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini Constituency.

“Mr. Smith pledged to continue the work of Mr Wilchcombe of one love. All the candidates from the Constituency who did not get the nomination have pledged their support in the campaign. Rev Edmund Munroe, Samuel Brown, Robert Grant, and Caleb Outten made personal appearances at the council meeting.

“I welcome Mr Smith to our ranks and pledge the party’s full support.”

We report yinner decide!