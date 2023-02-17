A woman attempted to take her life following a domestic dispute after Valentines Day…

NASSAU| Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged attempted suicide of an adult female, which occurred in the northeastern area of New Providence on Thursday 16th February 2023.

According to initial reports, shortly after 1:00 p.m. police responded to reports of a female, who ingested a large volume of over-the-counter medication in an attempt to commit suicide, while at her residence following a domestic dispute.

EMS was contacted and responded. The female is presently being monitored.

Active police investigations continue.

Police are encouraging individuals who are in a depressed state of mind, to communicate with family members, friends, Religious Leaders, Counselors or contact the Crisis Center @ 328-0922