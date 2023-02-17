George Myers dies at age 83

Mr George Myers

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Award-winning restaurant mogul and Hotelier George Myers passed away overnight at his home, according to the Myers Group.

He has been credited with playing a major part in the development of Paradise Island into a premier tourist destination in the Bahamas.

Myers served as chair and CEO of the Myers Group which was created in 1992.

Myers was executive vice president of Resorts International from 1977 to 1992.

Myers has served in the past as president of the Bahamas Hotel Employers Association, the Bahamas Hotel Association, and the Caribbean Hotel Association.

In 1998, Myers received the government’s Silver Jubilee Award in recognition of his “outstanding contribution to national development in tourism”.

In 2006, Myers was awarded the Sir Clement Maynard Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cacique Awards.

He was 83 years old.

May he rest in peace.