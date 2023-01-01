ABACO: POLICE INVESTIGATES STABBING INCIDENT

file photo

NASSAU| Police on the island of Abaco are questioning a 39 year old male of Green Turtle Cay in connection with a stabbing incident that has left two (2) males in hospital.

Initial reports revealed that sometime around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday 31st December, 2022 the men were at a local restaurant, on Green Turtle Cay when they got into an altercation with another male and was subsequently stabbed multiple times.

Both victims, ages 43 and 27 years, received serious injuries and were airlifted to New Providence for further medical assistance, where at present their conditions are unknown.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public to find alternate ways to resolve their conflicts, as violence is never the answer. Investigations continue.