Another serious accident in front of L. W. YOUNG JUNIOR HIGH on Bernard Road

NASSAU| Bahamas Press teams are now on the scene of another bad accident which has resulted in this driver being trapped inside the vehicle.

The incident is unfolding on Bernard Road involving a Ford Explorer and a small Nissan Cube. FIRE AND EMS services are on the scene cutting the victim out of the car.

We at BP cannot stress it enough. Drive slow. Drive within the speed limits. Do not text and drive. Do not drink and drive.

We ga report yinner decide!

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cm7IyKqoLKZ/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=