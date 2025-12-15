Air Canada Launches Inaugural Flights to The Bahamas from Ottawa and Halifax

Ottawa travel to The Bahamas is up 54% year-over-year, and Nova Scotia has increased 85% as more Canadian guests come to the sunny islands of the Bahamas!

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — Canadians will have even easier access to The Bahamas this winter as Air Canada launches new nonstop flights from Ottawa and Halifax to Nassau starting December 5. Demand from both regions continues to surge — Ottawa travel to The Bahamas is up 54% year-over-year, and Nova Scotia has increased 85% — and the direct flights are expected to accelerate that growth by removing connections and giving travellers a faster, smoother trip south. With warm ocean waters, sunny skies, and temperatures around 30°C, Canada’s ultimate winter escape is just a few hours away.

“The Bahamas continues to strengthen its position as a favourite destination for Canadians, and expanding airlift is essential to keeping pace with this growing demand,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas. “These new flights deepen our connection in Canada and make it even easier for visitors to enjoy the natural beauty, culture, and warm hospitality that define The Islands of The Bahamas.”

Air Canada echoed the importance of increased connectivity for Canadian travellers. “We’re thrilled to launch non-stop service from Nassau to Ottawa and Halifax, further connecting Canada with one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations,” said Alexandre Lefevre, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada. “These new routes offer our customers more choice and convenience for winter getaways, while strengthening our commitment to providing direct access to exciting leisure destinations.”

The new routes complement the existing airlift from across Canada and add to the broad portfolio of nonstop options available to travellers this winter. Combined with the strong air service already in place, Air Canada’s new Ottawa and Halifax flights give Canadians even more convenient ways to reach The Bahamas this season.

Air Canada’s scheduled service to Nassau includes:

● Toronto (YYZ): 6–7 flights per week

● Montreal (YUL): 3–4 flights per week (seasonal variations)

● Ottawa (YOW): New weekly Friday flights starting December 5, 2025

● Halifax (YHZ): New weekly Friday flights starting December 5, 2025

With more than 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas offers endless opportunities for Canadians to trade winter for warmth. Nassau serves as the vibrant gateway to the country’s many islands, and the new flights make it even easier for travellers across Canada to begin their Bahamian adventure.