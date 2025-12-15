U.S. Ambassador Walker Presents $500,000 Grant for Hurricane Melissa Disaster Relief in The Bahamas

Ambassador Herschel Walker presented a $500,000 grant to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on hand was DPM Chester Cooper along with representatives of the Bahamas Red Cross

NASSAU| In a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy, newly arrived Ambassador Herschel Walker presented a $500,000 grant to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support shelter, water and sanitation relief in The Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. IFRC Program and Operations Manager Rhea Pierre, and Bahamas Red Cross President Edison Sumner, accepted the grant on behalf of the IFRC.

The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation represented the Right Honorable Prime Minister.

“This grant ensures that vulnerable populations receive needed assistance as they recover from Hurricane Melissa and that The Bahamas Red Cross is equipped and ready to provide pre-positioned assistance during the next hurricane,” stated Ambassador Walker.

“I am truly glad that the United States has provided this assistance so that folks in impacted areas can rebuild and return to normal life.”

“Hurricane Melissa has shown just how critical anticipatory action is in safeguarding communities across the Caribbean,” stated Necephor Mghendi, IFRC Head of Delegation for the English and Dutch Speaking Caribbean. “In the region — and especially in countries like The Bahamas — the Red Cross is fully committed to meeting urgent needs with speed and dignity. With the support of partners such as the U.S. Department of State, the IFRC is working hand in hand with the Bahamas Red Cross, national authorities, and local partners to deliver life-saving shelter, safe water, essential relief items, and targeted support that helps families stay safe today while strengthening their resilience for tomorrow.”

“Through the IFRC-supported project addressing humanitarian needs related to Hurricane Melissa, funded by the U.S. Department of State, the Bahamas Red Cross is expanding its capacity to deliver life-saving assistance,” said BRC President Sumner. “This includes emergency shelter, water and sanitation services, and essential non-food items crucial for affected communities. With IFRC’s technical and operational support, we are preparing to implement a conditional cash and voucher assistance programme that will enable families to purchase construction materials to repair their damaged homes from local suppliers and vendors—preserving dignity, ensuring safety, and speeding their return to normal life.”

The grant will support the efforts of the IFRC and Bahamas Red Cross to repair homes and shelters and restock essential disaster relief supplies including cots, hygiene kits, blankets and essential household items. The funding will also enable 300 families in the Southern Bahamas to carry out essential repairs to their homes and return safely.

The United States has provided nearly $37 million to date in emergency, life-saving assistance and on-the-ground support throughout the region in response to Hurricane Melissa. This funding enabled critical efforts by our Disaster Assistance Recovery Team (DART) and search-and-rescue teams from Los Angeles and Fairfax Counties to assist communities in need.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to helping our neighbors recover from this disaster,” stated Ambassador Walker. “Our deep friendship with The Bahamas demands no less.”