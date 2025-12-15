Hunan Demonstration Farm Officially Handed Over to the Bahamian Government

Minister Jomo Campbell receives the Hunan Demonstration Farm at the Gladstone Road Agricultural Centre from The Peoples Republic of China.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Jomo Campbell said the Hunan Demonstration Farm at the Gladstone Road Agricultural Centre has over the past two-and-a-half years planted seeds of knowledge, innovation and friendship between the two regions.

“When this project began, we welcomed a team of experts from Hunan Province who brought with them decades of agricultural experience, advanced technology and a genuine spirit of partnership,” the Agriculture Minister said during the Handover Ceremony at the Completion of the Demonstration Farm on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

He added, “They came not merely to advise, but to work alongside our Bahamian farmers and technical officers – teaching, demonstrating and leaving behind a legacy of capacity building.”

The Minister noted that through this collaboration, Bahamians have seen firsthand the benefits of modern farming techniques: improved crop yields, strengthened soil management practices, integrated pest control, greenhouse advancements and the introduction of new varieties suitable for the unique Bahamian environment.

He said, “What began as a demonstration, has become a living classroom – one that has enhanced our agricultural expertise and expanded what we believe possible for food production in our islands.”

The Minister added, “Today’s handover, is not an ending, but the start of a new chapter as this facility transitions fully under the stewardship of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, we carry forward his knowledge, systems and best practices shared by our partners from Hunan.

“We accept this farm not only as a physical asset, but as a symbol of the progress that can be achieved when nations work together with a shared purpose.”

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Her Excellency Yan Jiarong; Representative Hunan Province, Gong Zhiming; Representative Lin Shi Company, Wang Jian; Undersecretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Montez Williams and Director of Agriculture, Dr. Jason Sands were also in attendance.

The Chinese Ambassador explained that this project has fulfilled its mission. “I am sure the Ministry of Agriculture will make full use of the resources left by this project. They include supplies, materials and technology.”

She said the cooperation between the Governments of China and The Bahamas has not ended in regards to Agriculture, and the Chinese Government intends to give further donations to the Bahamas Agricultural & Industrial Corporation and other entities.

The Agricultural Project between Hunan and The Bahamas was launched in May 2023 and is undertaken by the Hunan Linshi Agricultural Service Co., Ltd.

Since the launch of the project, the project team has completed the trial planting work of 25 varieties across 13 crop types including watermelon, pumpkin, broccoli, melon, lettuce, cauliflower and Chinese cabbage. Ultimately 10 outstanding varieties were collected including watermelon, melon, hot pepper, cauliflower, tomato, sunflower and cucumber.

Demonstration and extension plots have been carried out inside three greenhouses: hot pepper, cauliflower, tomato, cucumber and melon, while open fields of sunflower, cucumber and cauliflower cover five varieties. Two hundred and ten growers have benefitted by seven large-scale training courses.

During the collaboration, more than 50 model vegetable-farming households have registered and over 10,000 healthy vegetable seedlings have been distributed free of charge.