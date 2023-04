NASSAU, The Bahamas — CARIFTA Games Opening Ceremony Highlights, April 7, 2023 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

PM Davis: I couldn’t have been more proud of the talent on display on Day One of the Carifta Games. I encourage all Bahamians today to bring your horns, cowbells, whistles, and to put on your Sunday best in Bahamian colors to cheer on our Team Bahamas.