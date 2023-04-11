Former Cabinet Minister’s husband uncle flips Crown Witness admitting guilt to bribery…

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now learning the uncle of Lanisha Rolle’s husband has turned Crown Witness against the former Cabinet Minister.

BP can confirm Alfred Milton Mortimer will plead guilty to bribery today.

Rolle, her husband Vontenken Rolle, and three others, Alfred Milton Mortimer, Godfrey Luke Burrows, and Wilfred Rolle Jr were not required to enter a plea back in March as they were arraigned before Justice Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Rolle was charged with one count of bribery and 14 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretenses related to contracts awarded by her ministry and the National Sports Authority.

Mortimer was charged with bribery in procuring a contract at the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex issued by the NSA to G&C Landscaping and Maintenance.

This is the second member of the Minnis Government to find themselves before the court where connected defendents have turned Crown Witness.

We ga report and let yinner decide!