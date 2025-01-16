American agent #1622 Hubert Ingraham decided to start his lie machine on national TV! – BP was waiting on ya!

INGRAHAM: I AM A FAILURE…I HAVE FAILED THEE!

Former PM Hubert Ingraham at the new US Embassy Opening on Shirley Street.

NASSAU| So Former PM Hubert Ingraham was on TV telling new lies to a young reporter who had little respect for former Prime Minister Lynden Pindling. Now, I am not going to get into the disrespect part, cause that could only cause us at BP to start cussing.

The former PM Ingraham decided to suggest to the reporter that his government was one which impacted people and since then he has not seen another. LIES!

By the time Hubert Ingraham left power in 2012 the Bahamas was swimming in a sea of recession. High unemployment where workers were being laid off left right and centre. Under his last Government it was so bad that he sold the national telephone giant BTC at a fire sale. BTC, which employed thousands of Bahamians while staying on the cutting edge of technology, was sold by Ingraham at a fire sale price, all while leaving millions in the bank for the new owners to enjoy.

Ingraham left no great legacy other than granting scores of private radio licenses to people connected to him. His own words by 2012 swallowed his political career when he said (his words): “I AM A FAILURE!” See yinner forget that!

All we say is this: if Ingraham can talk, well, we at BP can talk too. And yinner know we have all the facts and evidence of US AGENT 1622! I GONE!

