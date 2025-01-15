Unions under the TUC ordered back to work by the Supreme Court – Freddie Munnings jr LOST AGAIN!

NASSAU| The Minister of Tourism, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Labour, the Public Hospitals Authority, and the Attorney General, have filed an injunction in the Supreme Court seeking to prevent members of the Bahamas Doctors Union, the Consultant Physicians Staff Association, the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union, and the Bahamas Nurses Union from participating in any further strike action or industrial action.

The legal action follows two days of strike action on Monday and Tuesday, orchestrated by affiliates of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), which resulted in severe disruptions to hospitals and schools.

Public hospitals and clinics were pushed into crisis mode, struggling to maintain services, while schools in both Grand Bahama and New Providence were forced to dismiss students early due to the absence of critical staff.

The Supreme Court issued an order restraining union members from taking part in strike action, refusing to report to work when scheduled, or leaving their places of employment during scheduled hours.

The court emphasized that any union member who violates this order may be held in contempt of court. Additionally, the injunction extended to anyone who assists or permits these breaches.