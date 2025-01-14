Junior Medical Doctors Abandon their Oaths to the Bahamian People while listening to Freddie Munnings Jr and Obie Ferguson…

Union Negotiator Freddie Munnings Jr is paid $120,000 by taxpayers to lead a STRIKE with Doctors against patients!? WHAT IS THIS?

Freddie Munnings Jr paid handsomely by Government now behind strike.

NASSAU| Every Bahamian should cry SHAME on a group of Junior Doctors whose education was paid for by the taxpayers of the Bahamas and who automatically received reserved employment in the medical service of the country.

Every year Bahamian Taxpayers have secured the educational funding for doctors and secured every one of these doctors a place in the employment of the service.

The Hippocratic Oath is a code of ethics that physicians swear to uphold. That oath ensures a doctor will prioritize the health and well-being of their patients. They will also respect their patients’ dignity and autonomy while practicing medicine with integrity, compassion, and discretion. But not the doctors in the healthcare system here in the Bahamas.

This week, the doctors’ hog hearts – after being funded by taxpayers – failed to show up to work, threatening the lives of persons in dire need of their care and for what? Cause Freddie Munnings wants a JP licence? And Control of the House of Labour? WHAT IS THIS?!

Let me advised the ill-advised medical teams who listened to Freddie Munnings Jr who stands in the employment of the Bahamas Government. Munnings is paid over $120,000 by taxpayers to assist the government in resolving union disputes. How could this JACKASS turn on the poor like this because he wants more from the Bahamas Government?

And now, after taxpayers have educated these doctors and secured their employment, Bahamians leaders must decide to contract medical teams from outside the country – all because these heartless HOG HEART Doctors have abandoned MAMA DEM in her hospital bed! This cannot continue!

Bahamas Press warns these doctors that this will not end well with yinner! When you are out of a job, just remember Freddie Munnings Jr cannot hire you and you done burn your bridges with Bahamians!

