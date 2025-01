Scenes from Jennie Street home.

NASSAU| An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide at his Jennie Street home on Tuesday afternoon.

Relatives of the victim identified him as Acelus Alisma, a Haitian national.

The alleged suicide was reported around 4:00PM, where it was discovered that the male was hanging from a scene.

The incident raises more concerns about mental health issues in the capital.

We report yinner decide!