PM Davis meets with the new high command of the RBPF

PM Davis speaking with the high command of the RBPF today.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Davis met with Royal Bahamas Police Force‘s new leadership team recently to discuss the additional resources required to aggressively fight violent crime.

This administration is fully committed to dismantling gangs, cracking down on violent crime, and significantly reducing the number of murders this year.

Our crime strategy is built on Five Pillars: Prevention, Policing, Prosecution, Punishment, and Rehabilitation. These pillars guide our approach to tackling crime at every level—from addressing its root causes to its visible impacts.

But let’s be clear: our immediate focus is on violent crime and gangs. Together, we are taking decisive action to make our communities safer.

