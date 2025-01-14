JOINT OPERATION, REPATRIATION AND BORDER CONTROL ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS

File Photo

New Providence, The Bahamas – The Department of Immigration, in collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), successfully conducted “Operation Early Bird” on Thursday, 9 January 2025.

This operation was carried out between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM at targeted locations within the Eastern District of New Providence.

The enforcement initiative involved multiple units, including the Immigration K-9 Unit, Drone Unit, and SWAT Unit, working in tandem with RBPF officers. As a result of the operation, eighteen (18) individuals were apprehended for various immigration-related offences, including illegal entry, overstaying, and outstanding document fee payments. The apprehended individuals comprise:

Sixteen (16) Haitian nationals

One (1) Zimbabwean national

One (1) Jamaican national

All individuals were transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for further investigation and processing, and some have since been repatriated to their home countries.

Additionally, from January 1 to January 13, 2025, the Department of Immigration facilitated the repatriation of sixty-six (66) foreign nationals from New Providence to their respective home countries.

These included:

Twenty-seven (27) Haitian nationals

Twenty-five (25) Cuban nationals

Six (6) Dominican nationals

Two (2) Indian nationals

One (1) Honduran national

One (1) Russian national

One (1) Jamaican national

One (1) American national

One (1) Ghanaian national

One (1) Ecuadorian national

Repatriation flights departed to Panama City, Panama; Havana, Cuba; and Kingston, Jamaica, with onward connections to the respective home countries.

During the same period, twenty (20) passengers were denied entry at Lynden Pindling International Airport. This group comprised:

Five (5) Russian nationals

Four (4) Haitian nationals

One (1) Nigerian national

One (1) Saudi Arabian national

One (1) Serbian national

One (1) Canadian national

One (1) Ecuadorian national

One (1) Guatemalan national

One (1) Guyanese national

One (1) Italian national

One (1) Jamaican national

One (1) American national

The Department of Immigration remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding the immigration laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. These operations underscore the government’s dedication to maintaining the integrity of our borders and ensuring compliance with national regulations. The public is reminded that the Department remains committed to executing its mandate and continues to coordinate effectively with local law enforcement agencies and international stakeholders.

For more information, call the Public Relations Unit at 1-242-322-7530 or 1-242-604-0027, visit our website at www.immigration.gov.bs, or call our Investigation hotlines (anonymously) at 1-242-604-0249, 1-242-604-0171/2 or 1-242-604-0196.