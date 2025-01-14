Junior Doctors educated by Bahamian Taxpayers WANT CITIZENS TO DIE! WELL, WHAT IS THIS?

Medical doctors leave Bahamians to die, failing to live up to their sacred oath to preserve lives through their commitment to service!

Junior Doctors and Freddie Munnings jr

NASSAU| Scores of Junior Doctors failed to report to work on Monday after being coached by Freddie Munnings Jr and Obie Ferguson to stay home.

Now no strike is destined to hurt the rich but rather the poor in the country. The persons most vulnerable left to suffer and die are those in hospital and clinics who cannot get care in a private hospital.

Freddie Munnings Jr and Obie Ferguson’s actions to encourage doctors to abandon patients across the medical systems this week equates to Genocide if you ask us.

Why would junior doctors, educated and trained by our tax paying dollars, leave and abandon all a mama dem who funded their careers? WHY? WHAT KINDA HOG HEART ACTION IS THIS?!

Meanwhile Freddie Munnings Jr and Obie Ferguson just do not care as to what happens with the poor in their failed NATIONAL STRIKE!

We are concerned, however, as to how junior doctors can take the Hippocratic Oath to save lives, then turn on the people and abandon their stations for the very persons they swore to protect. And many of these same doctors trained and hired by taxpayers refuses to fill vacancies in the family islands. YINNER HEARTLESS YA KNOW!

You know the media will not cover these facts and perhaps are also celebrating the death of citizens.

Mind you we at Bahamas Press always warns yinner – SOME PEOPLE AROUND HERE (especially those in opposition) WANT BAHAMAIANS TO DIE! Yinner seeing it live and in colour!

