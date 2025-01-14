Two drowned in separate incidents on Monday

EXUMA| Two men drowned in Bahamian waters on Monday, according to police.

One of the men, a 34-year-old Bahamian, reportedly drowned near Jolly Hall Beach, In Exuma.

“According to preliminary reports, an unresponsive male was found floating in waters near the beach,” police said.

“He was retrieved and later examined by the local doctor who pronounced him deceased.

The second incident took place in waters between Bimini and The Berry Islands, police said.

“On Monday, around 2:30 p.m., a Royal Bahamas Defense Force vessel responded to a distress call near Mackie Shoal,” police said.

“The RBDF crew engaged with a vessel that rescued a 28-year-old male found adrift and in distress near a jet ski. The RBDF vessel later took possession of an unresponsive male recovered by a second vessel.

Both individuals, identified as visitors, were transported to a local clinic on The Berry Islands. The 28-year-old male received medical treatment, while the second male was pronounced dead by the local doctor.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the two men left Nassau on a jet ski on Saturday for a fishing trip in Bimini. The jet ski reportedly took on water near Andros, forcing them to use it as a raft.”

Police said while there were no signs of foul play, an autopsy will be performed on both men.