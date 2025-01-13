Freddie Munnings Jr behind FAILED National Strike announced by Obie Ferguson – Bahamians went to work MONDAY!

We know some Junior Doctors called in – However only 10% nurses didn’t show up at hospitals and clinics! STRIKE ONLY HURTS THE POOR NOT THE RICH!

Obie Ferguson and Freddie Munnings jr wants to hurt the poor while they work for the rich!

NASSAU| Freddie Munnings Jr the failed singer turned unionist we understand is the instigator behind the FAILED National Strike idea against the government and people of the Bahamas.

From our deep intel Obie Ferguson could not get most of his membership to even follow him in the failed proposed two day strike which is unlawful and without any serious basis.

What we have here is a Freddie Munnings jr, who would do anything to try show up his failure in life seeking attention as he represents nothing more than a failure with a BIG NAME!

Munnings, yinner should know, works for the GOVERNMENT OF THE BAHAMAS! He is employed with the Government and needs and depends on the nipple of the public purse. How could someone who depends on the nipple be behind the back of the government attempting to bite the nipple which feeds him; by using tactics to undermine the peace between Unions and the Government? THESE ARE DANGEROUS PEOPLE!

The called national strike has little to no effect on the services across the country today save some Doctors who called in. The airport is open, and the agencies across government are functioning!

And guess who is now upset? Freddie Munnings Jr, Obie Ferguson and Michael Pintard. They know over 3,500 public officers have been promoted by the Davis Government. They know the minimum wage has increased! They know over 700 employees in the services have been made permanent and pensionable by the Davis Government. And in just three short years relations between The Davis Government, Workers and Unions have had an open door policy; something no seen in previous governments.

There is no need for the culprits Freddie Munnings Jr and Obie Ferguson to have their way. THE PEOPLE ARE NOT CHECKING FOR THEM! And when yinner see Obie again ask him what he did yesterday! See if he can answer…

We report yinner decide!