An American guest from Boston is attacked and killed by a shark at Sandals Beach…

Scenes from the Sandals Beach.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning an American guest visiting Sandals Beach today in Western New Providence was attacked and killed by a shark in the area around 11 am today.

The American is from Boston, Massachusetts. She is in her 40s. She was paddle boarding with another relative when the unfortunate incident occurred. She died on the scene.

Some persons have advocated for the protection of the shark but getting attacked by one is common. We believe the population has recovered and it’s time to bring them back under control.

May her soul rest in peace.

