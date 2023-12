Yellow Elder Primary gets new labtops from Minister Michael Halkitis.

NASSAU| The Minister for Economic Affairs Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis was at the Yellow Elder Primary School enhancing the computer room at the school.

Minister Halkitis donated some 20 HP Laptops to the School, which were graciously received by the school’s administrators.

Ms Tamica Adderley thanked the Minister for the generous gift on behalf of all students and educators at the school.