Victim beaten to death in Brougham Street bar on Thursday evening… Police have not called it a homicide!

Who murdered Dwayne Chambers in a Brougham Street Bar Thursday evening?

file photo

NASSAU| Police are not reporting it as such but Bahamas Press is reporting another homicide incident that unfolded on Thursday evening.

Dwayne Chambers, 45 years old, was found unresponsive inside a bar situated on Brougham Street off Baillou Hill Road. The victim, we know, is a convenience store owner in the area.

Now from what we know the victim:s body was badly beaten with broken limbs. Police are not reporting this as a homicide but someone in that bar knows what happened. The bar should have CCTV footage to better explain what happened to the dead man!

Police are not calling it a homicide but we at BP are!

We report yinner decide!