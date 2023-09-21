An almost 20-year-old still in high school peddling drugs at Doris Johnson?

Rice Krispies laced with marijuana.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning a judge has set a fine on a Doris Johnson High School student after he was caught with drugs and brought before the courts.

Thomas Graham,19, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney this week after he was caught with 27 Rice Krispies treats in his school bag. The big gray-ass teen pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with the intent to supply. The Rice Krispies treats were all laced with the drugs.

He was placed on probation for one year and fined $1,500. Failure to pay the fine the high school criminal shall spend some six months in the Department of Corrections.

Bahamas Press believes the 19-year-old is far too old to be in High School in the first place. You cannot sell drugs near a school – this one selling it IN THE SCHOOLS! WHAT IS THIS?!

Anyway, we ga report and let yinner decide!