The Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas is set to launch 16 new shows across its networks…

Minister with responsibility for Broadcasting Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, Chairman of BCB Picewell Forbes, and General Manager Clint Watson.

NASSAU| A major rebranding exercise is underway at the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas and tonight the public will see the start of that major overhaul.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip Brave Davis KC MP will attend the official relaunch of ZNS at the Margaritaville on West Bay Street.

Under the leadership of BCB Chairman Picewell Forbes, some 16 new shows will launch tonight with an experienced pool of talent in journalism.

A source deep inside the BCB told BP, “We are reclaiming our place in the business of news and current affairs. ZNS is the only national broadcasting station that reaches every community of the Bahamas and our focus moving forward is to expand this reach across the region and around the world as a global broadcasting station.”

We at BP wish the BCB well.

