An officer on the RBPF allegedly rapes repeatedly his 10-year-old child!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Now listen to this report. Bahamas Press is reporting that a police officer is presently under arrest for the rape of his 10-year-old child.

The child confided with a relative, who moved the wheels of justice to have the young victim removed from the home.

From our investigations at BP, there are other children in the home which authorities swiftly moved in to protect.

How do you develop a sex beast inside an institution like the RBPF, and grant them the power to keep law and order in a country? And this happens while LAWLESSNESS AND DISORDER are the norms in their own lives?

The sex beast is stationed at an important sensitive location inside RBPF. No wonder we can’t find the criminals. WHAT IS THIS?!

We ga leave our report there for now and seal the identity of this wicked policeman.

We report yinner decide!