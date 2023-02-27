Uckel Wolf Bain, 51, is that South Beach murdered victim back on Feb 19th…

Uckel Bain, 51

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified the victim of that deadly shooting in South Beach around 1:30 am on Sunday, February 19th, 2023.

Bahamas Press can confirm that 51-year-old, Uckel Bain, aka Wolf was the victim in that homicide. He was found lying on his porch at the family home on Kenilworth Avenue in South Beach suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Now Wolf was no saint. He was known to the police and wanted for crimes. In short he was a known suspect and made a career of his ways. He was released on bail for drugs and is alleged to have sold drugs in the southern community for years. His career was spelt “CRIMINAL” “BADNESS” and “OUTLAW”!

Wolf had 9 children and if you remember last year when gunmen came to his home in South Beach they shot and killed his innocent brother Troy Bain while looking for him.

Bahamas Press warns career criminals that BADNESS IS OUT A STYLE.

We report yinner decide!