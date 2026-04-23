ANGLICAN BISHOP LAISH BOYD ЕNCOURAGED PEOPLE TO VOTE IN UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTIONS

Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd

NASSAU| Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd, head of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and The Turks and Caicos Islands, has called on all adult citizens to actively participate in the upcoming general election, stressing that voting is both a national responsibility and a sacred right.

In a pastoral letter ahead of the May 12 election, Boyd emphasized that every citizen has a stake in the country’s future and urged Bahamians to turn out to vote.

He warned that the right to vote should not be taken for granted, noting that in the past not all citizens had equal voting rights, with women and non-landowners historically excluded from the electoral process.

Boyd encouraged citizens to stay informed about national issues, follow the campaign and the news, and think critically rather than be driven by emotions or mass reactions.

He also stressed that honest and morally upright people should be involved in politics, arguing that their participation can help improve democratic processes.

The bishop cautioned that political campaigns often focus on negative rhetoric, entertainment, and populism rather than substantive issues and national development.

“Too often politics becomes a spectacle without substance,” he said, calling for a higher standard of political culture and issue-based debate.

In his message, Boyd underscored the importance of responsible participation in the electoral process, urging citizens to vote and encourage others to do the same for the sake of the country’s future.