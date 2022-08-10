Anglican Bishop Laish Zane Boyd set to appoint two new Archdeacons

Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting changes to the Bishop of Nassau’s Cabinet

Addington House has now confirmed the appointment of two new Archdeacons in the Diocese of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Bishop Laish Zane Boyd on the 2tth of November (Advent Sunday Commitment Sunday) will install Fr. Dwight Rolle, Rector of Christ The King as Archdeacon of the West Central Archdeaconry and Fr. Hugh Bartlett, Rector of St. Anne’s New Providence as the Archdeacon of the East Central Archdeaconry.

The new Archdeacons will replace the Venerable Mark Fox and the Venerable Fr. Kingsley Knowles who have both moved into retirement.

Meanwhile, BP is learning Fr. Ian Claridge who is now serving at St. Bartholomew’s Parish in Charnocks Barbados will be returning home. He will become the new rector at the parish of Our Lady and St Stephen in Bimini (BP’s hometown). Bimini has been without a rector for some five years.

We congratulate them all for their continued service to the church.

