PM and Senior Government Officials Attend St. Mark’s Fox Hill Day Church Service

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, Cabinet Members, Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard, Parliamentarians and senior Government officials joined Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service and MP for Fox Hill the Hon. Fred Mitchell in visiting four churches in Fox Hill, August 9, 2022, In observance of Annual Fox Hill Day celebrations.

Their last stop was St. Mark’s Native Baptist Church. Among those present at that service included Minister of Works and Utilities the Hon. Alfred Sears; Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs the Hon. Clay Sweeting; Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Mario Bowleg; Minister of State for the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover Rolle; Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jamahl Strachan; Ambassador to the Holy See His Excellency Joseph Curry; Ambassador-at-Large His Excellency Ron Pinder; former Fox Hill MP Juanianne Dorsett; Senior Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister Kevin Simmons; the first female registered to vote Rubyann Cooper-Darling, Dr. Jacinta Higgs; and Mr. John Pinder.

Prime Minister Davis, Minister Mitchell and Mr. Pintard brought remarks, and Prime Minister Davis also led the group of Parliamentarians and senior Government officials in a special rendition of the spiritual “Amen” — with Mrs. Cooper-Darling playing the role of conductor. Earlier that day, they visited St. Paul’s Baptist, Mount Carey Union Baptist and Macedonia Baptist Churches. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)