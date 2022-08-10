Bahamian Anglican Priest ties the knot in the United States…

Fr. Mario Conliffe and his newfound American bride.

Maryland, USA| A former Anglican priest in the Diocese of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands has relocated and married a beautiful bride.

BP is following the news that Fr Mario Conliffe, who hailed from the great parish of St. Agnes, has tied the knot.

He relocated to the United States initially on “Study Leave” and earned a Ph.D. in Clinical Education and Supervision. Today, while serving as the Rector of St George’s Episcopal Church in Hampstead Maryland, he is also a licensed mental health therapist in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The couple married at a small event in Maryland. We send our hope for long life, health, and happiness to the new couple.

We report yinner decide!