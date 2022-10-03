Anglicans set to open its 119th Synod as two more priests leave the diocese with 9 now in seminary…

NASSAU| The Anglican Church of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands is set to begin its annual Synod this month on October 17th – 20th at the Trinity Activity Centre.

Bishop Laish Zane Boyd will give his annual charge at the opening night of the 119th Synod at Christ Church Cathedral. He will address the state of the church, the nation, and the world. The events will be broadcast live via network channels.

We at BP understand the church is set to lose two more decent priests! Fr. Scott Brennen will go on study leave for Florida to take up studies for his Ph.D. in Administration. He, yinner should know, is the current rector of St. George’s Anglican Church in the valley and once before entering the priesthood was an administrator for a major hotel property on Paradise Island. Sources tell us the Bishop, who exercises the authority to appoint and disappoint priests, may consider former broadcaster Rev’d Whitfield Hutcherson to replace Fr. Brennen. Hutcherson is now stationed on the family island.

News coming into BP also confirms the departure of Fr. Enrique McCartney who is also leaving for the United States of America on study leave. He presently serves as an assistant priest at St. Christoper’s Parishg in Lyford Cay.

St. Mary the Virgin is telling BP they need a pastor following the retirement of Fr. Dwight Bowe. The parish is being cared for by retired priest Fr. Harry Ward.

With all these departures and movements it will be interesting to hear of the moves Bishop Boyd is planning as he sets out his charge.

One good news coming out of this is the fact that some nine (9) future priests for the church are now testing their vocations and are in seminary. Several others are here ready to be installed into service.

The church is not short of ministers, but the bigger question is this: What will be the plan to make sure they stay at home and not be induced to leave the Bahamas or TCI and continue in their vocation elsewhere?

Anyway, we ga report and let yinner decide!