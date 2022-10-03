Death count following Ian rise to 80 in Florida – Pray for them..

K

FLa. | Flooding and water usage concerns persisted Sunday in parts of Florida, where officials said more than 80 people died after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state. As searches continued in some of the hardest-hit Florida beach communities, Ian’s remnants moved northeast through Virginia as a weakened storm, bringing rain and the risk of limited flooding to parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

Here are the latest developments:

In Florida, more than 80 people died in the hurricane, according to rapidly shifting state and local accounts, including 42 in Lee County on the southwest coast. Four people died in storm-related incidents in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Some residents of St. Cloud, Fla., were urged to evacuate on Sunday because of rising floodwaters. Parts of that area that had never previously flooded were experiencing high water levels, officials said.

In Orlando, where the sewer system was damaged by Ian, residents were asked to conserve water.

President Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, will travel this week to Puerto Rico to survey the damage left by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago. They will then head to Florida to assess recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.