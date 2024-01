NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Annual Parliamentary Church Service was held Wednesday morning, January 17, 2024 at Trinity Methodist Church.

President of the Bahamas Christian Council, Bishop Dr. Delton Fernander delivered the message. President of the Senate, Senator the Hon. LaShell Adderley gave the Old Testament Reading; and Speaker of the House of Assembly, the Hon. Patricia Deveaux, MP, gave the New Testament Reading. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)