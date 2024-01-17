PM Davis: The Church makes ‘critical’ contributions to the modern Bahamas

PM Philip Davis KC addresses thee Baptist Crusade.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said, on January 14, 2024, that the “critical” contributions of the church, and especially the Baptist movement, to the modern Bahamas “must never be understated.”

“As Baptists, you should never grow weary of telling your story and your truth,” he said, during his Official Remarks at Crusade 2024 of The Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, held at the William Thompson Baptist Auditorium, on Jean Street. “It is not just of importance to the Baptist community but to our history books, as well as the current socio-cultural fabric of our nation.

He added: “As you meet in crusade to prepare yourselves and your organization spiritually for the important work of administering the Gospel and uplifting our communities, I note the great need for the church and the government to work together in recognition of the reality that we exist at the intersection of many social issues in our nation that no single organization – not even the church or the government – can face alone. We all have a part to play and we all want to achieve the same objectives.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that the church and the government both want to improve the lives of Bahamians.

“We both are called to assist the widow, protect the vulnerable, empower the poor, heal the sick and shut in, and uphold justice and fairness,” he said.

“More than ever before, unity is needed to address a cycle of violence and vengeance that our communities are currently facing,” Prime Minister Davis added. “This violence has claimed the lives of many innocents: there are young men who were in the wrong place at the wrong time. There are mothers, grandmothers, and children who have been taken away from their loved ones. And those who live with the physical and mental scars of survival.”

Prime Minister Davis pointed out that the church had a “significant” role to play in the healing of the nation, as all work to address “this recent surge in violent crime” with great urgency.

“As we continue to roll out saturation patrols in high crime areas and place every resource available into solving and preventing violent crimes, we are having discussions with stakeholders within our churches, our police force, our community organizations, our justice and rehabilitative systems, as well as the legislature,” he said.

Prime Minister Davis added that he commended the Bahamas Christian Council for announcing a day of prayer, as an important part of their combined efforts, because “we will never discount the power of faith to change lives.”

“But I want to make it clear. A core tenet of our belief is that faith without works is dead,” he stated.

“So when we pray, it is not to be passive or suggest that we will sit around waiting for a solution to appear,” Prime Minister Davis added. “Our prayers precede action.”

Prime Minister Davis noted that his Government was rolling out a “comprehensive” plan to address the current violent crime surge; and he appealed to all Bahamians to join his Government in adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward violence and criminality.

“This government remains committed to a broad and intensive approach to holistically combating crime – from a law enforcement and legal perspective, as well as from a social outreach and reform perspective,” he said. “National security is priority number one. And no resource will be spared as we bring those who seek to destabilize and terrorize our communities to justice.”

Prime Minister Davis said that, as a man of faith, he believed that good ultimately triumphs over evil; and he believes that there was “no national issue too big for us to overcome.”

“We have fought too hard and too long to build this country only to allow a few lawless people to destroy this beautiful nation that God has blessed us with,” he stated. “I’m putting all those who seek to perpetuate the current cycle of violent crime and murder on notice: you will be met with force.”

“You will not evade justice,” he added. “The law-abiding citizens of this nation will prevail.

“And I encourage all young people who may see drugs and gangs as an avenue to financial stability and camaraderie to reconsider their current outlook before it is too late.

“There are still people and organizations out there that care and will support you if you are open to it.”

Prime Minister Davis said that, in keeping with that event’s theme, “An Open Door”, he thanked the church for keeping “an open door to our young people.”

“You are on the frontlines tending to the brokenhearted, and, if not for your efforts, things could be even worse,” he said.

“The church has always been the moral conscience of our nation,” Prime Minister Davis added. “While we are a land of many faiths and walks of life, within our faith is a universally powerful message of peace, love, and hope that, if fully embraced, would benefit our entire society.”

He noted that, for almost 90 years, The Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention had stood firmly on those foundational moral values powered by a message of eternal and unconditional love.

Prime Minister Davis added that he encouraged President Dr. Philip McPhee to continue to “do the Lord’s work”.

“Whether we’re talking about evangelism, community outreach, advocacy, leadership, or education,” he said. “Continue to walk your path of positivity and love that has helped to shape our nation’s development.”

He added: “And I implore this convention to continue in your faithfulness and obedience to the divine decree – The Great Commission long after CRUSADE 2024 has ended. Continue the good works of preaching the gospel, bringing hope to the downtrodden, assisting the poor, strengthening the weak, healing the sick, ministering to the shut-in, protecting the widow and comforting the brokenhearted.”

Prime Minister Davis wished the Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention “every success” during CRUSADE 2024.

“May your discussions and exchange of ideas lead to positive development for your organization and for our nation,” he said.

“So, On behalf of my wife, Ann-Marie, the Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, the government and people of The Bahamas, I congratulate The Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention on the occasion of your 2024 Crusade,” Prime Minister Davis added.

“May Almighty God continue to bestow His richest blessings on our nation.”