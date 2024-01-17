Bahamas Press reports the passing of another BCB former employee Hubert Gibson aka “Hubert G” at 75…

Hubert Gibson, 75

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing today of another former Broadcasting Corporation employee.

BP confirms the passing of another well known radio announcer, Mr Hubert Gibson.

He was a popular DJ who came up the ranks with the former greats likes: Jeff Scavella, Wycliff, Gordon Lowe and Bill Bain. He also worked with Anthony Foster and was a great friend ofTony Williams.

Hubert G, as he was affectionately called, was known for playing slow love songs and funk jams on the ZNS Radio Network from 1960-70 and well into 80’s with eclectic jazz music for his broad national audiences.

Hubert G. later in his career moved to Freeport, Grand Bahama following his long stint at ZNS. He passed away quietly at the age of 75.

May his soul rest in peace.