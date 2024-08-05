Another drowning at Jaws Beach

Scenes at shallow Jaws Beach in Western New Providence.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learningpolice are investigating the drowning of an adult male that occurred on Sunday 04th August, 2024, at Jaws beach off Western Road.

From Initial reports police indicate that around 8:00 p.m., the victim, a 40-year-old male, was found

unresponsive, submerged in waters.

Other beachgoers assisted him to shore and administered CPR. On the arrival of EMS, he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by an attending medical physician. It is believed that the male may have suffered a heart attack while swimming.

Police are continuing further inquiries into this incident.