A 27-year-old New Providence resident on Cat Island has died in traffic fatality…

Cat Island| Bahamas Press is learning police in Cat Island are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on Monday 05th August, 2024, resulting in the death of an adult male.

Preliminary reports revealed that around 12:15 a.m., an adult male driving a vehicle north in the Smith’s Bay settlement struck two male pedestrians from New Providence, ages 27 and 30, resulting in severe injuries.

Both victims were transported to the medical clinic, but the 27-year-old succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. The driver is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

