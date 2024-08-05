US Coast Guard, aviation and police agencies are looking for a missing plane…

File photo

ABACO| Police are investigating reports of a missing aircraft that left from Sebastian, Florida, on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, a lone male pilot operating a white, red, and blue stripes two-seater aircraft took off from Florida around 9:00 a.m. and failed to reach Marsh Harbour, Abaco, its intended destination.

The aircraft’s most recent known location was north of Grand Bahama shortly before 11:00 a.m.; however, efforts to reach the pilot were unsuccessful.

A search and rescue operation has been initiated in collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and U.S. Coast Guard to locate the missing aircraft.

Pray for those onboard.

