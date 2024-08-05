Another male is dead following a traffic fatality on Eleuthera Monday holiday evening…

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting a second traffic fatality this holiday weekend which is unfolding tonight in the Eleuthera.

Police on Eleuthera are reporting a traffic fatality on the Queen’s Highway area of Gene’s Bay Road. There the body of an adult male was pronounced lifeless. This incident occurred just hours following a traffic fatality on Cat Island which claimed the life of a 27-year-old pedestrian.

Bahamas Press warned motorists and pedestrians to be careful on the streets. Drivers should drive within the speed limits. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. The life you can save in your own.

BE SAFE PEOPLE!

