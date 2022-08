Rolando Thompson found dead this morning.

The body of a fisherman has been found washed ashore on the beaches of South Andros this Sunday morning.

Ronaldo Thompson went missing on Saturday following a fishing expedition. He was not seen since and a search for his vessel began. This is the second tragic sea incident since Friday.

His body was taken to the Kemps Bay morgue.

BP is reporting a major rollover on the Milo Butler Highway southbound lane. The vehicle is flipped on its roof. The drive is layout but still alive awaiting EMS.