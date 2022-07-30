Former Customs Officer and Grand Bahamian found dead inside his vehicle in Florida!

former Customs Officer Rex Rolle.

FLORIDA| Now we at Bahamas Press know yinner hate when we report these incidents and some of our readers would fly cuss words at us we get to reporting us. But don’t cuss us!

Anyway, we are unbothered by private commentary towards our pages. You have a job to decide…and we to report!

Another Vaccinated Bahamian was found dead today in Florida inside his vehicle.

BP is reporting Rex Rolle, son of Rev. STANDLEY ROLLE, another great Grand Bahamian was found dead inside his vehicle. He was a former Customs Officer.

The cause of his sudden death is still unknown and we believe some don’t even want to investigate.

Anyway, BP sends our condolences to his family and friends.

JUST last week it was PHA staffer and Dame Maguerite Pindling’s niece Brendlee Ferguson who was found unresponsive in a bathroom as she traveled to attend her son’s wedding in the US. We do not believe for a minute all these sudden deaths are normal. They are not!

May his soul rest in peace!