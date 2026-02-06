Another motorcycle driver becomes the country’s latest traffic fatality victim Thursday evening…

file photo.

NASSAU| A 33-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Wulff Road Thursday night.

Police say the crash occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. just east of the entrance to Kemp Road and involved a silver Acura, a Toyota Corolla, and a Yamaha XTZ motorcycle, each driven by a lone male.

Preliminary reports indicate the Corolla was travelling eastbound when the driver of the Acura allegedly attempted to overtake the vehicle. During the manoeuvre, the Acura reportedly collided head-on with the motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction, before striking the Corolla while trying to return to the eastbound lane.

The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services but later succumbed to his injuries.