Burnt ORANGE Independents PARTY set to launch by Former PM and MP for Killarney Hubert Minnis

DEEP SPLIT COMING FOR THE FNM!

File photo

NASSAU| In just weeks or maybe days from now a New FNM Party will rise from the ashes led by former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

BP sources deep inside the break-away FNM tell us, Dr Minnis will lead a group of independent candidates into the next General Elections.

“The FNM has imploded and is imploding quickly. What you see already all across the party are resignations by the day. This week a group of executives in the constituency of Garden Hill have all resigned and today we all saw the resignation of Senator Maxine Seymour. In the coming days the country should expect a bombshell from the sitting MP for Long Island Adrian Gibson and in the end the party led by weak Michael Pintard shall split.”

Just this week former PM Minnis hinted the coming doomsday of the opposition when he on his feet in Parliament said that walking in Killarney residents tell him they have lost confidence in major political parties and that there is a need for a band of independents to step forward.

Minnis was making the case for his BURNT RED group soon to be announced.

All we at BP say is this… IT AIN’T LONG NAH!

We report yinner decide!