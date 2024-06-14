Another pedestrian struck dead this afternoon off Carmichael Road…

BP updates the victims of a homicide and traffic fatality.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting traffic police are reporting another traffic fatality (the third for the week) this afternoon on Carmichael Road and Jack Fish Drive.

We are learning a male crossing the road in the area when he was struck by the driver of a black RAM truck. He died on the scene. The driver remained on the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, BP has the identity of that woman stuck on Minnie Street on Wednesday (June 12th, 2024) around 7pm. She died in hospital.

Robyn Benicourt, 35, a mother of three had exited a vehicle when the driver of a Nissan Cube violently hit her at a high rate of speed. She later died in hospital.

Benicourt was a recent graduate of the Nursing School. May her soul rest in peace.

Bahamas Press is also updating the public on that shooting incident, which claimed the life of a male outside the Compari Bar on Market Street. Several persons were injured in this incident but we are learning this is the third fatal shooting at this bar for the year. The victim has been identified by this street name Bernard Paul aka Psycho.

We report yinner decide!